Olhares da semana 197

Sociedade

A VISÃO mostra as melhores imagens da semana, divulgadas no Olhares, site de fotografia. VEJA A GALERIA DE FOTOS

JozeCavaco

Chapim-de-Poupa (Lophophanes cristatus)
Chapim-de-Poupa (Lophophanes cristatus)

Luís Ribeiro

No túnel
No túnel

Miguel Afonso

The Drought Bridge
The Drought Bridge

Miguel Pereira

Comets
Comets

paulo abrantes

caught in the light
caught in the light

Paulo Luis

s/t
s/t

ruicrespim

A chegada
A chegada

RuiFAFerreira

Besouro Pulga
Besouro Pulga

Zuyra Miranda

Lucca
Lucca

Fernanda

Ponta Furada
Ponta Furada

Flávio Silva

The discreet pagoda!
The discreet pagoda!

joãozero

Mais perto do céu
Mais perto do céu

jorge pimenta

