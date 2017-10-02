Visão

Olhares da semana 195

Sociedade

A VISÃO mostra as melhores imagens da semana, divulgadas no Olhares, site de fotografia. VEJA A GALERIA DE FOTOS

Ovelhas
Ovelhas

Tadeu Vilani

Flor
Flor

Vasco Inglez

Tiê-de-topete (Ler)
Tiê-de-topete (Ler)

A. Leonel

s/t
s/t

André Gonçalves

Here and Now
Here and Now

Clementina Cabral

Color bridge
Color bridge

Hugo Miguel Marques

The Lake
The Lake

Hugo Só

Mysteriously in the shadow of two hands...
Mysteriously in the shadow of two hands...

joãozero

Alyssa
Alyssa

JohnnyMoraes

S H A N T I
S H A N T I

Márcio Miranda

Between
Between

Maria Clara Gamito

Love in the Real Garden
Love in the Real Garden

Paulo Dias

Caminhando juntos, construiremos nosso destino
Caminhando juntos, construiremos nosso destino

Paulo Luis

s/t
s/t

Paulo Medeiros

