Olhares da semana 175

Sociedade

A VISÃO mostra as melhores imagens da semana, divulgadas no Olhares, site de fotografia. VEJA A GALERIA DE FOTOS

Parrot
1 / 13

Parrot

Tiago Sousa

Katrina & Hope
2 / 13

Katrina & Hope

Alexandre Marques

Self-Portrait
3 / 13

Self-Portrait

André Gonçalves

s/t
4 / 13

s/t

António Bernardino Coelho

The View to Happiness
5 / 13

The View to Happiness

Hugo Só

I exercise the deconstruction of the built!
6 / 13

I exercise the deconstruction of the built!

joãozero

Running up that hill
7 / 13

Running up that hill

jorge pimenta

Afeto
8 / 13

Afeto

Jose Bezerra

Na curva do tempo...
9 / 13

Na curva do tempo...

Jose Miguel Oliveira

Love Colors
10 / 13

Love Colors

Mário Rui

Let me pretty
11 / 13

Let me pretty

RenataKalkmann

Mariza
12 / 13

Mariza

RuiBandeira

Vida Selvagem
13 / 13

Vida Selvagem

Rui Pinto

