Oscars: E os nomeados são…

À frente, seguem Roma e A Favorita, os filmes de Alfonso Cuarón e de Yorgos Lanthimos, que receberam dez nomeações cada um, para esta 91ª edição dos prémios da Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas de Hollywood. A lista foi anunciada esta terça-feira em Los Angeles pelo actor e cómico de stand-up Kumal Nanjiani e pela actriz Tracee Ellis Ross.



Melhor Filme

“Black Panther”

“BlackkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Roma”

“A Star is Born”

“Vice”



Melhor Atriz

Yalitza Aparicio

Glenn Close

Olivia Colman

Lady Gaga

Melissa McCarthy



Melhor Ator

Christian Bale

Bradley Cooper

Willem Dafoe

Rami Malek

Vigo Mortensen



Melhor Atriz Secundária

Amy Adams, em “Vice”

Marina de Tavira, em “Rome”

Regina King, em “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone, em “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, em “The Favourite”



Melhor Ator Secundário

Mahershala Ali, em “Green Book”

Adam Driver, em “BlackkKlansman”

Sam Elliott, em “A Star is Born”

Richar E. Grant, em “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, em “Vice”



Melhor Realizador

Spike Lee

Pawel Pawlikowski

Yorgos Lanthimos

Alfonso Cuarón

Adam McKay



Melhor Filme de Animação

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spiderman”



Melhor Curta de Animação

“Animal Behaviour”

“Bao”

“Late Afternoon”

“One Small Step”

“Weekends”



Melhor Curta-Metragem

“Detainment”

“Fauve”

“Marguerite”

“Mother”

“Skin”



Melhor Curta Documental

“Black Sheep”

“End Game”

“Life Boat”

“A Night at the Garden”



Melhor Montagem

“BlackkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Vice”



Melhor Filme Estrangeiro

“Capernaum” (Líbano)

“Cold War” (Polónia)

“Never Look Away” (Alemanha)

“Roma” (México)

“Shoplifters” (Japão)



Melhor Argumento Original

“The Favourite”

“First Reformed”

“Green Book”

“Roma”

“Vice”



Melhor Argumento Adaptado

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“BlackkKlansman”

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”



Melhor Fotografia

“Cold War”

“The Favourite”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma”

“A Star is Born”



Melhor Guarda-Roupa

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”, Mary Zophres

“Black Panther”, Ruth Carter

“The Favourite”, Sandy Powell

“Mary Poppins Returns”, Sandy Powell

“Mary Queen of Scots”, Alexandra Byrne



Melhor Caracterização

“Border”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

“Vice”



Melhor Banda Sonora

“Black Panther”, Ludwig Goransson

“BlackkKlansman”, Terence Blanchard

“If Beale Street Could Talk”, Nicholas Britell

“Isle of Dogs”, Alexandre Desplat

“Mary Poppins Returns”, Marc Shaiman



Melhor Canção Original

“All The Stars”, de “Black Panther”

“I’ll Fight”, de “RBG”

“The Place Where Lost Things Go”, de “Mary Poppins Returns”

“Shallow”, de “A Star is Born”

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings”, de “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”



Melhores Efeitos Visuais

“Avengers”

“Christopher Robin”

“First Man”

“Ready Player One”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”



Melhor Direção de Arte

“Black Panther”

“The Favourite”

“First Man”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Roma”



Melhor Edição Sonora

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“First Man”

“A Quiet Place”

“Roma”



Melhor Mistura de Som

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“First Man”

“Roma”

“A Star is Born”